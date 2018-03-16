Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Karti Chidambaram's Bail Plea In INX Media Case

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

All India | | Updated: March 16, 2018 15:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Karti Chidambaram's Bail Plea In INX Media Case

Karti Chidambaram has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail.

New Delhi:  The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti's lawyer and reserved his decision.

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

Comments
The agency also alleged that Karti Chidambaram has tampered with certain evidence.

Karti Chidambaram has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail.

Trending

Karti ChidamabaramINX Media Case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduDiabetesBhagwant Mann Daler MehndiHIV & AIDSIndigoShatrughanCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................