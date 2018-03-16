Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Karti Chidambaram's Bail Plea In INX Media Case The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karti Chidambaram has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail. New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.



Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti's lawyer and reserved his decision.



The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.



The agency also alleged that Karti Chidambaram has tampered with certain evidence.



Karti Chidambaram has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail.



