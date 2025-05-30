Delhi High Court Issues Notice In Rs 2 Crore Case Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti

The Delhi High Court has initiated proceedings in a defamation case filed by TFI Media Pvt Ltd and issued notices to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti and another party. TFI Media has claimed Rs 2.1 crore in damages over alleged defamatory statements posted on X (previously known as Twitter).

The case was heard Tuesday by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

Justice Kaurav has instructed respondents to submit written replies within 30 days of receiving the notices. The matter will next be heard on July 7.

The matter pertains to two posts shared from Bharti's verified account - @ajeetbharti - on March 22 and 23. TFI Media has alleged these posts were deliberately misleading and damaging to the company's public image, describing them as "baseless", "malicious", and "cryptic".

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing TFI Media, requested an ex-parte interim injunction, urging the immediate removal of the disputed posts by both Bharti and the platform. I

TFI Media has sought monetary compensation, not including legal expenses, and also a permanent injunction to prevent any further dissemination of this allegedly defamatory content.

The company is also requesting the court to compel X to delete the posts entirely.