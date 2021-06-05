Twitter Meme Fest Over Juhi Chawla's 5G Plea As Court Says Pay Rs 20 Lakh

The Delhi High Court said costs of ₹ 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actor Juhi Chawla's petition against the rollout of 5G in India and said that the lawsuit was "for publicity". Not just that, the court also said Rs. 20 lakh must be paid by the plaintiffs, including Ms Chawla. "The suit is dismissed. Plaintiffs abused the process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh are imposed on plaintiffs," the court said. It also ordered action against people who interrupted the virtual hearing on Wednesday by singing songs from the actor's films using a link that she had shared on social media.

The lawsuit by Juhi Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani said if the telecom industry's plans for 5G became a reality, it would cause irreversible damage to the environment, and "no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to radiation 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today”.

However, soon after the court dismissed the petition, people on social media trolled Ms Chawla for filing the plea in the first place. They shared hilarious memes and comments.

A Twitter user, @BhatiaCrish, said that the actor had become the first person to pay Rs 20 lakh for 5G without even using it.

Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it. ???????????? — Crish Bhatia ???????? (@BhatiaCrish) June 4, 2021

Another user, @joulekelvin59, said this is what happens when you believe in too many WhatsApp forwards.

This is what happens, when you believe too much into fake WhatsApp forward. — J Joule Kelvin (@joulekelvin59) June 4, 2021

Here are some more memes:

Juhi Chawla right now : pic.twitter.com/woDu6n6KIr — Rohit ???? || Sagun❤️ : Stan (@Rohit_ke_memes) June 4, 2021

#JuhiChawla after coming in contact of 5G radiation pic.twitter.com/QB5JEQifXq — Oxygen ???? (@WhateverVishal) June 4, 2021

On Wednesday, in the middle of the arguments, fans started singing songs from Ms Chawla's films, causing disruption. As soon as the hearing started and the actor logged in, someone started singing the song Ghoonghat ki aad se from her 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

"Please mute," said Justice JR Midha. A little later, someone started singing again and was removed from the hearing. Another attempt and this time the judge directed the person to be identified and a contempt notice be issued.