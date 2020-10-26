Court Asks Centre To Reply On Plea Seeking Passport For Man Stuck Abroad

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 7. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's reply on a woman's plea seeking directions to the government to provide a passport to her son, who is stuck abroad for the last eight years as he does not have a valid travel document.

Justice Navin Chawla issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking its stand on the plea which claims that her son's passport was damaged when he was in Italy and had applied for a duplicate one in 2012 which has not been issued to him.

He moved to Paris for work as without a valid passport he was finding it tough to get work in Italy, her plea has said.

The Indian consulate in Italy had refused to issue him a passport as a dowry case was pending against him here, she has said in her plea.

The woman has said that she, her husband and her son were falsely implicated in a dowry case by her then daughter-in-law in 2009.

The woman's husband died during the pendency of the case and her son was declared a proclaimed offender as he could not come back to India due to lack of a valid passport, the petition has claimed.

She was acquitted in the case in 2016 and meanwhile, her ex-daughter-in-law obtained a divorce in 2011 and got married again, the plea said.

It has also claimed that the divorce was granted by way of an ex-parte order as her son could not come to India to defend himself.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 7.

