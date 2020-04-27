Coronavirus - Curbs On Gurgaon, Faridabad Borders As Haryana Blames Delhi On COVID-19

Haryana said many coronavirus cases in the state have been traced to Delhi.

Haryana will tighten its borders with Delhi, clamping down on travel to its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad, after a number of recent coronavirus cases were traced to the national capital, authorities said. At least two other borders - Sonipat and Jhajjar - were sealed earlier amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those travelling between the cities will need passes from the government starting Tuesday. Even health care workers, media employees and those providing essential services will need the passes, authorities said. Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh too had introduced similar restrictions earlier.

"So far we have only sealed Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi. Gurgaon and Faridabad borders have been tightened but not sealed yet," Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava said.

The measures came as Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become "corona-carriers".

"I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers," Mr Vij told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also blamed the Delhi government for the fallout from the religious congregation organised by Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month that emerged as one of India's biggest coronavirus clusters.

"We examined and cured 120 Tablighis who had entered Haryana from the national capital. A sizeable number of cases linked to New Delhi have been found in the state. The cases of Delhi Police constable, staffers and health workers of New Delhi hospital are among examples of this," the minister said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday objected to the Haryana minister's comment, saying, "It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in the areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa."

Haryana has so far reported 299 coronavirus cases. The figure includes 24 foreign nationals. Three people have died.