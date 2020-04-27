'Corona-Carriers': Haryana Minister's Shocker In Appeal To Arvind Kejriwal

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij spoke to news agency ANI on commuters travelling during lockdown.

Nearly a month into a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus that restricts movement between the states, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to arrange accommodation for the people from the state who are working in the national capital and commute every day. "They have become Corona-carriers," he said.

"Earlier several members of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat arrived from Delhi and 120 of them tested positive. Haryana ensured their treatment. Now, a lot of people who work in Delhi but stay in Haryana are commuting using passes. They have become Corona carriers," the 67-year-old state minister told news agency ANI.

"In Sonepat, nearly nine cases have been reported who got infected in Delhi. In Panipat, the sister of a cop - working in Delhi - got infected... then the whole family contracted COVID-19. We had to initiate quarantine efforts. So, I appeal to Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal to arrange accommodation for those working in the national capital," Mr Vij said.

"They should not be sent to Haryana by giving them passes. This is leading to an increase in the number of cases here. Borders are sealed, most people are not allowed but those with passes can enter," he added.

A nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious illness began on March 25; it was later extended on May 3. Transport services are shut and people are not allowed to travel unless they secure permission from authorities.

Three cities in Haryana - Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonepat - share a border with the national capital that has reported nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Haryana has reported nearly 280 cases, including three deaths.

Across India, more than 27,000 cases have been reported, over 800 have died.

(With inputs from ANI)




