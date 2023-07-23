Swollen Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Delhi Government Says It's Prepared

At 8 am this morning, the river was flowing at 205.90 metres

The water level in the Yamuna has crossed the danger mark in Delhi again following heavy discharge from Hatnhnikund barrage in Haryana.

At 9 am this morning, the river was flowing at 205.96 metres. This is expected to rise to 206.7 metres by the evening.

The Delhi government is on high alert after over 2 lakh cusecs of water was released from Haryana.

Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi yesterday said the Arvind Kejriwal government is monitoring the developments closely.

The Yamuna has been in spate for over a week now, leading to flooding in several parts of the national capital. The primary reason behind the steady rise in the water level is the release of water from the Haryana barrage.

The barrage has received a huge volume of water following the monsoon fury in Himachal.

Ms Atishi has said some parts of Yamuna Khadar might see flooding if the water level rises beyond 206.7 metres. "The government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas" she added.

Relief camps have been set up and regular announcements are being made in areas at the risk of flooding.

"The Revenue Department has taken extensive measures to tackle the situation effectively. Whether it's the Central district, Eastern District, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," the minister said.

The swollen Yamuna had last week flooded several areas and key roads, displacing many families and leading to huge loss of property. Water had reached up to the Red Fort and the busy ITO intersection.