Planning To Sell Firecrackers In Delhi? You Could Be Jailed For 3 Years

Gopal Rai said that strict action will be taken against violators. (Representational)

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai today said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.

While addressing a press conference, Mr Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers."

"Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali.

"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said.

