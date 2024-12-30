AAP's Latest Delhi Polls Promise: Rs 18,000 A Month For Temple, Gurdwara Priests

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today announced the launch of the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' - a scheme that promises a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and Sikh gurdwara granthis if his party is re-elected in Delhi.

"Pujaris and granthis are an integral part of our society. They've selflessly served the community for generations, often at the expense of their own families. This scheme is our way of honouring their contributions," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal, seeking a fourth consecutive term for AAP in the Delhi Assembly, said that the registration process for the scheme will begin immediately. He is expected to visit Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday to oversee the initial phase.

The announcement comes as AAP readies itself to take on the BJP and Congress in the elections. Mr Kejriwal took a swipe at both parties, urging them to replicate similar welfare measures in other states.

"We know how pujaris serve us. Be it the birthday of our kid or the death of a loved one, they have always connected us with God. But they never gave attention to their own families, and neither did we pay enough attention to them. This is happening for the first time in the country. We have done many works in the national capital which happened for the very first time. We improved schools and hospitals and made bus travel for women. I just hope that the BJP and the Congress governments will learn from this and will implement such schemes in the state run by them," Mr Kejriwal added.

However, the announcement has not been without controversy. On the same day, imams affiliated with the Delhi Waqf Board protested outside Mr Kejriwal's residence, demanding overdue salaries. The All India Imam Association claimed that imams had not been paid for 17 months and accused the Delhi government of ignoring their plight.