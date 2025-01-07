"She Never Took Possession": Row Over Atishi's 'Eviction' From Bungalow

Countering Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claim that she was evicted from her official residence for the second time in three months, sources from the Public Works Department have said that the question of eviction doesn't arise because she never took possession of the bungalow.

The sources also said the AAP leader was supposed to take possession of the official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, within one week and she did not do so in three months, This, they alleged, was deliberate to stall the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the bungalow, which has been derisively termed 'Sheeshmahal' by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference soon after the dates for the Delhi Assembly election were announced on Tuesday, Ms Atishi said she was evicted from her official residence by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"A night before the announcement of the election date, the BJP-led government at the Centre has thrown me out of the chief minister's residence for the second time in two months. I was sent a letter stating that the allotment had been cancelled. The residence has been snatched from the elected chief minister of an elected government. They did the same thing three months ago, when I became chief minister. My belongings and those of my family were thrown out of the house and on the road," the chief minister said in Hindi.

"The BJP thinks that by snatching my house, by abusing our leaders and my family, they will stop the work we are doing for the people of Delhi. But I want to tell the people that they can snatch our houses or use expletives against us, but thet can't snatch our will to work for the people of Delhi... After they threw me out of the house for the first time, I helped fix the roads of Delhi, got flyovers constructed and got the Mahila Samman Yojana passed. Now I am pledging to provide Rs 2,100 to each woman in Delhi and free healthcare to our elderly," she added.

Responding to the AAP leader's claims, a PWD source said she was not evicted as she had never shifted there. "An official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road is already allotted to her and she has again been given an offer of three other bungalows," the source said.

Detailing the reasons for cancelling the allotment of the 6, Flag Staff Road residence, sources said Ms Atishi was supposed to take possession of the house within one week, as is clearly stipulated in the rules, and she did not do so in three months.

They pointed out that an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate is underway into the alleged corruption in the renovation of the residence and one of the conditions when the house was allotted to Ms Atishi was that she would cooperate in the probe.

"However, she deliberately did not take possession so that the house remains closed and investigation agencies are stalled," said a source.

Point Of Attack

In the lead-up to the Delhi elections - which will be held on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8 - the 'Sheeshmahal' issue has been one of the main points of attack against the AAP by the BJP. The party has alleged that the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, earlier occupied by AAP chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was originally estimated to be renovated at a cost of Rs 7.61 crore but the final figure was 342.31% more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also used the line of attack against the AAP and Mr Kejriwal, as did Home Minister Amit Shah.

The AAP has, however, dismissed the allegations and maintained that the new furnishings and upgrades were necessary as the Chief Minister's residence had been built in 1942 and needed a complete overhaul. The party has also claimed that it was the PWD itself that had recommended the changes.