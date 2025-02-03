42,000 Cops, 660 Flying Squads: How Cops Plan To Secure Delhi For Polls

Delhi is ready to vote and decide who will lead the Union Territory for the next five years. The contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition BJP has intensified and voters will seal the fate of the national capital's politics on Wednesday. To ensure a smooth and safe election over 40,000 Delhi Police personnel and over 220 companies of security forces have been deployed for safety.

Order Of Deployment - How Cops Plan To Secure Delhi

At least 42,000 Delhi cops will be on duty during the elections, 150 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, and seventy companies from the armed forces of 10 different states will be in Delhi to ensure smooth and safe elections.

The police have been deployed to 43 major and over 100 small border posts for strict vigilance, and a static surveillance team is conducting routine check-ups in the run-up to the elections.

Neighbouring states have been asked to conduct joint patrolling and sensitive polling booths will have additional security, with drones being used for monitoring.

Speaking to PTI, Special CP (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, outlined the preparations and said, "All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made."

There have been record seizures of drugs and liquor, along with regular cash seizures, he said, adding that nearly 3,000 sensitive polling booths have been identified in Delhi.

After the announcement of the elections, Delhi Police seized 196 kg of drugs worth Rs 78 crores and 1008 litres of illegal liquor was confiscated

Last month, the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, called a meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of neighbouring states

"During the meeting, senior Delhi Police officers requested over 150 paramilitary companies and cyber-specialised officers to maintain strict vigilance," an officer told PTI.

Delhi Police has used Artificial Intelligence for the first time where Police and CRPF personnel can get information about the Election Commission.

Over 600 flying squads and paramilitary forces have been deployed, and officers of DCP rank have been tasked with identifying sensitive voting centres.

The police have taken preventive measures against at least 30,000 people and pending non-bailable warrants have been cleared up to 85%.