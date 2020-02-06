BJP Asks Poll Body To Take Action Against AAP Over 'Violence'

Prakash Javadekar wanted to register an FIR against AAP leaders

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of conspiring to cause a "riot-like" situation to obstruct the assembly polls in New Delhi, the BJP urged the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday to take legal action against the regional party leaders in the wake of recent incidents, including firing by an alleged AAP worker near Shaheen Bagh protest.

A BJP delegation headed by Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is his party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, sought action, including registration of a first information report (FIR), against AAP leaders during a meeting with the EC.

"The police has revealed that the person who fired had joined the AAP. There are photos of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and others welcoming him. This is an open and shut case of a conspiracy to instigate two communities and create vote bank in one of them. The AAP's plan was to disturb communal amity. We have given all the proof to the EC," Mr Javadekar said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had claimed that the BJP would do something bad on February 2 to instigate violence but it turned out to be their "plan".

The AAP wanted to disturb communal amity, and the BJP has urged the EC to take legal action, Mr Javadekar said.

The Delhi Police had said on Tuesday that Kapil Baisala, who is accused of firing at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protest has been going on, had joined the AAP in 2019. His family has rejected this claim.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8. The election campaign will end on Thursday.