"BJP Can't Defeat Us In This Lifetime": Arvind Kejriwal's Old Video Goes Viral As Results Show Huge Upset In Delhi

As the Election Commission trends indicated, the BJP was well above the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, a pall of gloom descended at the AAP office while celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters. Exit polls had also shown a BJP victory in the polls as the AAP was eyeing a hat-trick in the national capital.

However, this election result is heavily trending on social media; an old video of Arvind Kejriwal, where he is seen saying that the BJP will never be able to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in this lifetime, is also going viral.

Watch the video here:

Modi ji: Haan to kya bola tha.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/82oRBWeXxX — maithun (@Being_Humor) February 8, 2025

Addressing a party workers' meeting in 2023 in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi."

Here is the full video of the speech:

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, " Since AAP is growing fast, so it is natural that big conspiracies are being made against AAP. BJP and PM Modi released that they can't win against AAP in Delhi...so they made a conspiracy ' Liquor policy scam'. Actual… pic.twitter.com/WnIiwfBB4s — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats while the AAP was leading in 25.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the BJP's vote share was 47.01 per cent till 11.55 am while AAP's stood at 43.16 per cent. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma by 430 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat after eight rounds of counting.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was leading by 3,869 votes in Jangpura after the fifth round. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,231 votes, the EC data showed.