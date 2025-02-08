"People Have Spoken With Their Vote": Ex-Minister On BJP Winning Delhi

With Election Commission data projecting an apparent BJP win in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar today stated that residents of the national capital have spoken with their votes against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's unkept promises and corruption.

In a post on X, Mr Chandrasekhar said the people of Delhi wanted a "Double Engine Sarkar" in the capital, referring to the same party governing both the Centre and the state.

"Arvind Kejriwal came onto the political scene 10 years ago, making many promises. Many unkept promises later, much corruption later, and after becoming a version of Rahul's Congress, the people of Delhi have spoken with their vote--they want PM Narendra Modi and BJP4Delhi's Double Engine Sarkar," the BJP leader said.

Arvind Kejriwal came on the political scene 10 years ago - making many promises.



Many unkept promises later, Much corruption later and after becomig a version of Rahuls Cong, the people of Delhi have spoken with their vote - They want PM @narendramodi and #BJP4Delhi's… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) February 8, 2025

"They saw how their 10-year mandate to Narendra Modi ji gave them a hardworking, maximum-governance-focused PM," he added.

He further said that the people saw how AAP's 10-year mandate to Arvind Kejriwal led to corruption, fake promises, no development, and appeasement of terrorists in Punjab.

He then congratulated all the BJP leaders and party workers who worked hard to take the Prime Minister's message to the people of Delhi.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has won or is ahead in 48 seats in the 70-member legislature, while AAP has won or is leading in 22 seats. The Congress failed to secure a single victory. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi as poll trends projected a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Delhi this evening. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to criticize Kejriwal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)