"Give Him Some Water": PM Modi Pauses Speech To Check On Unwell BJP Worker

Addressing members of the BJP after its spectacular victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his speech to check on a party worker and asked people around him to ensure that he was given some water.

The Prime Minister was speaking about how the BJP was, for the first time, in power in all states in the Delhi National Capital Region - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan - when he noticed that a party worker seated in one of the rows close to the stage was feeling unwell.

Pausing his speech, PM Modi pointed to the worker and said in Hindi, "Is he sleepy or unwell? Doctor, please check on him. Please give the BJP worker some water. He seems unwell, please look after him... He looks uneasy."

It was only after the worker had some water and gestured that he was okay that the Prime Minister continued his speech.

"This is the first time since Independence that all of these states have a BJP government. This coincidence will unlock an infinite number of paths of development in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Our effort will be to ensure that there is a focus on mobility and infrastructure in the entire region and the youth in the region get many opportunities to succeed," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, whose tally in this year's Assembly elections dropped to just 22 - from 62 in 2020 - while the BJP won 48 seats (up from just eight), PM Modi said, "The party which was born out of a movement against corruption, found themselves getting drowned in corruption... Their chief minister, deputy chief minister and ministers went to jail. The liquor scam was a disgrace to Delhi's image and they were arrogant about it."

He also mocked the Congress for failing to open its account in any Lok Sabha or Assembly election in Delhi since 2014.

"India's oldest party has not managed to open their account in six elections in Delhi. I have told you before as well that the Congress is a parasitic party that takes the other party down with it. Their method is also unique, they steal their (the other parties') agendas and then target their vote bank and steal their votes," he sneered.