Over 1 Million Joined AAP Within 24 Hours Of Delhi Win, Claims Party

AAP also shared a mobile number on which people can give a missed call to join the party.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that over a million people from across the country have joined the party within 24 hours of its stunning win in the Delhi assembly election.

The Delhi-based party has also shared a mobile number on which people can give a missed call to join AAP.

"More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory," the party tweeted.

"About 11 lakh people from all over the country have joined the Aam Aadmi Party within just 24 hours of the victory," the party said in another tweet.

The AAP returned to power with a had an overwhelming majority, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP was confined to a single-digit score, 8 seats, but an improvement on its 2015 tally of three. The opposition and AAP hailed the mandate as one against the divisive campaign of the BJP. Mr Kejriwal had steered clear of controversy, focussing instead on bread-and-butter issues like power and water, education, health and environment. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, won zero seats.

Mr Kejriwal, 51, will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for a third consecutive term, on Sunday, February 16. No Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, senior party leader Gopal Rai told news agency PTI.

"Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi," top AAP leader Manish Sisodia had said at a press conference along with Mr Kejriwal.

(With inputs from PTI)