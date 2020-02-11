Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Incumbent MLA Rajesh Rishi Leads In BJP's Bastion Of 20 Years

Delhi poll results: The trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajesh Rishi is leading against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, after seven rounds of counting for the Delhi Assembly polls. According to the data compiled by the poll body at 11:50 am, Rishi has bagged 29766 votes while BJP's Ashish Sood got 24822 votes.

AAP's Rishi won the assembly seat in 2015, which otherwise used to be a BJP stronghold, having successfully elected Jagdish Mukhi from 1993 to 2013.

Janakpuri, a part of the South West Delhi district, has a significant presence of the Punjabi community with fair number of Brahmins and Purvanchalis.

In the counting of votes for 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, the trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win with its candidates leading on 57 seats, according to the official website of the Election Commission.

The BJP, on the other hand, is winning 13 seats, while the Congress is yet to open its account, according to the Election Commission at 11:50 am.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make re-entry into the state assembly in the national capital after over 20 years.

