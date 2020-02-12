'Validation Of Work': AAP's Atishi On Delhi Election Victory

AAP candidate Atishi won from Delhi's Kalkaji constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who won elections from the Kalkaji constituency, has said that her party's victory is a validation of the work that its leaders have done in the last five years.

"It is definitely a validation of the work that has been done by AAP in the last five years, be it education, health care, water or electricity," Atishi told news agency ANI.

On being asked about what citizens should look forward in the next five years Atishi said, "They should look forward to improvement in public transport, reduction in pollution and 24/7 water supply."

As per the Election Commission's final figures, Atishi got 55,897 votes. Her opponent, BJP's Dharambir Singh, secured 44,504 from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

The AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit and Congress which could not win a single seat. It won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election.