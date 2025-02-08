"Delhi Now Free From Him": Kumar Vishwas' Dig As Arvind Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas today took a dig at his ex-colleague Arvind Kejriwal after initial rounds of counting showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a massive win in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him," Mr Vishwas, a founder member of the AAP, told the news agency ANI.

He also claimed that Mr Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi seat, used the AAP workers' dreams for his "personal ambitions".

"Today, justice has been finally delivered," Mr Vishwas, once a close aide of Mr Kejriwal, said.

#WATCH | On #DelhiElectionResults, former AAP leader & poet Kumar Vishwas says, "I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him...… pic.twitter.com/RffWg98Sg3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said that she had "breathed a sigh of relief" after Mr Kejriwal was "finally exposed".

"This is a big day not just for the BJP, but also for Delhi," Ms Ilmi, who was once with AAP before falling out with Mr Kejriwal, told NDTV.

"The way they (AAP leaders) rose and the way they have fallen, it's like a life has taken a full circle," she added.

BJP Heads For Big Win In Delhi

The BJP is currently ahead in 48 out of 70 Delhi assembly seats and the AAP is leading in 22, the latest trends showed. The Congress appeared set for another blank show.

The BJP, which cornered the AAP over the "Sheesh Mahal" and described the Mr Kejriwal government's huge spending on a luxurious chief minister's bungalow, looks set to form the government in the national capital after nearly three decades.

AAP's top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, have lost from the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies, respectively

Mr Kejriwal lost to BJP rival Parvesh Sahib Singh, widely seen as a chief ministerial probable.