BJP's Delhi Election 2020: Meenakshi Lekhi Says Shaheen Bagh Shooter's Photos 'Establish Connection With AAP'

Delhi Election 2020: Kapil Gujjar was detained by the police after he opened fire at Shaheen Bagh

After photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar surfaced along with AAP leaders, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party saying that the Kapil Gujjar's connection with Aam Aadmi Party is clearly established.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ms Lekhi said, "Kapil's connection with AAP is established. AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh made him join Aam Aadmi Party. There was an attempt to disturb the atmosphere in Delhi because a leader of AAP had said that anything can happen in Delhi after February 2."

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the Shaheen Bagh firing incident was pre-planned by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar is seen with AAP leaders. Other photos show him with AAP's Atishi and Sanjay Singh

"How can Sanjay Singh say that there will be disturbance in Delhi on February 2. It was so because he knew that the incident of firing will take place at Shaheen Bagh with the help of the AAP worker. So this was pre-planned by the Aam Aadmi Party," Mr Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, "It is clear now. Sanjay Singh made him (Kapil) join AAP. This was all Aam Aadmi Party's conspiracy."

Kapil Gujjar was detained by the police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR or police case was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire, shooting in the air, at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil Gujjar is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) based on photographs recovered from his phone in which he and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party.

The photos recovered from Kapil's phone show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

