"One Line On Rahul Gandhi, BJP Responds": Arvind Kejriwal's Jugalbandi Jab

The upcoming election in Delhi will probably unveil the "jugalbandi" between the BJP and the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said today, alleging a partnership between the ruling party and the main Opposition.

Earlier, in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's barbs at AAP, Mr Kejriwal had posted, "Rahul Gandhi has abused me, but I will not comment on his remarks. His fight is to save the Congress, my fight is to save the country."

Taking a swipe, senior BJP leader and the party's IT head Amit Malviya commented, "Worry about the country later, first save the New Delhi seat." Mr Kejriwal represents the New Delhi constituency in the Assembly.

In a sharp comeback, Mr Kejriwal replied, "Great. I wrote one line about Rahul Gandhi and the response comes from BJP. See, how much BJP is troubled. This Delhi election will probably reveal the years-long partnership between the Congress and the BJP."

The national capital is headed for a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, the Opposition BJP and the Congress in the February 5 election. The AAP and the Congress, which contested the general election as allies months back, are now trading caustic barbs for the capital contest.

At a rally in Seelampur yesterday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi targeted former chief minister Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal had said he would clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris. What happened? one cannot move around due to pollution, and inflation is rising," Mr Gandhi said. "Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Pollution, corruption and inflation are rising in Delhi," the Leader of the Opposition said.

Mr Gandhi also said the AAP was silent on the issue of caste Census and promised a survey if the Congress formed the government in the national capital.

AAP is pushing hard for a third consecutive term in the national capital, while the BJP is going all out to turn the tables this time. The Congress, which ruled the national capital till 2013, has drawn a blank in the last two Assembly elections.