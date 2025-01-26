AAP's Big Charge On 'Vote-From-Home' For Elderly, Poll Body's Response

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP workers were accompanying poll officials to the homes of the elderly during the 'vote-from-home' exercise, the Chief Electoral Officer has responded that candidates of all parties or their representatives are allowed to join election officials on these home visits.

The ruling AAP has shared a video of an elderly woman talking about her 'vote from home' experience. In the video, the authenticity of which NDTV cannot verify, the woman is heard saying that five people, including BJP members, were with the poll officials who visited her home.

Sharing the video on X, AAP alleged that the BJP, along with the Election Commission, was snatching the voting rights of the people of Delhi. "Today, BJP workers accompanied poll officials during the 'vote-from-home' exercise for the elderly. The Election Commission is now openly with the BJP. This is very dangerous for the Indian democracy," the party said in its post on X.

The office of Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz responded to the serious charge with a detailed post on the 'vote-from-home facility. The poll officer said this exercise is aimed at helping elderly people above 85 and persons with disabilities cast their votes at their homes.

Elderly voters in Delhi delightfully showcasing their inked finger after casting their vote through #HomeVoting facility. #DelhiDecides#ECI #DilliDilseVoteKaregi #Elections2025 #AssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/2RzZWkpVtS — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 24, 2025

"And for Delhi we have received 6447 applications for Senior citizens and 1058 applications for PwD electors and till today almost 1271 Senior citizens and 120 PwD voters have exercised their voting right. Once the application is approved, a polling team, including election officials and security personnel, will visit the voter's residence prior to the official polling date i.e. 5 Feb 2025. The entire process and route plan would be disclosed with all the Contesting Candidates of the Assembly Constituency and the candidates themselves or their authorised representatives are permitted to accompany the polling team," the CEO said.

The poll body said the 'vote-from-home' exercise uses the ballot voting method. "The team will provide the voter with a ballot paper and ensure the voting process is conducted confidentially and transparently as per the prescribed guidelines pr ECI in this reference. The entire process will be videographed to maintain transparency."

"To clarify again, Voters who opt for this Home Voting facility will not be permitted to vote at polling stations on election day also this Home voting option is voluntary. To submit, it is to highlight that this initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive voting, ensuring that senior citizens and persons with disabilities can participate in the electoral process with greater ease," the Delhi CEO's office said.

"Besides all the National and local newspapers have covered the Home voting extensively. Again we are committed to follow all the guidelines of ECI to conduct a free and fair election. Further, in case of any issue, the voter is requested to visit the local RO/ DEO office or call our centralized helpline no 1950," it added.