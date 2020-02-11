Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Election Victory

Arvind Kejriwal is set to be the Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive term

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in Delhi Assembly elections.

"On behalf of Ms Mufti, I'd like to congratulate @ArvindKejriwal for his spectacular victory & especially Dilliwallahs for rejecting vitriolic divisive politics & voting on real issues instead," Ms Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from the former chief minister's account on Tuesday.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about the Shaheen Bagh protests, she said, "Those exhorting Dilliwallahs to send a current got electrocuted themselves & that too at high voltage."

Aam Aadmi Party is set for a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest that took place in the midst of massive protests over the new citizenship law.

The Congress has drawn a blank in the 70-member assembly, according to the latest vote tally.

Ms Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, has been under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. She was charged with the stringent Public Safety Act last week.