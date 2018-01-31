Earthquake In Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, Kashmir

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck Afghanistan with tremors being felt in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The earthquake reportedly originated 35 kilometres south of Jarm in Afghanistan, close to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at 12:36 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Earthquake tremors were felt in Pakistan, leaving one infant dead and nine family members injured in Balochistan after the roof of their home collapsed.
Earthquake tremors were also felt all across North India, including in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Jarm was the epicentre of a previous earthquake in October, 2015, according to news agency AFP
The epicentre of this earthquake was near Jarm in Afghanistan, which was the site of a devastating earthquake in October 2015. The earthquake in 2015 had triggered landslides and flattened buildings and killed more than 380 people across the region, according to news agency AFP.
The epicentre of this earthquake was near Jarm in Afghanistan, which was the site of a devastating earthquake in October 2015. The earthquake in 2015 had triggered landslides and flattened buildings and killed more than 380 people across the region, according to news agency AFP.
1 infant dead in Balochistan, Pakistan; 9 family members injured: AFP
According to news agency AFP, in Pakistan's Balochistan region, an infant was reported dead after a roof collapse due to the earthquake. The roof collapse also left nine other family members injured.
According to news agency AFP, in Pakistan's Balochistan region, an infant was reported dead after a roof collapse due to the earthquake. The roof collapse also left nine other family members injured.
Earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh
According to news agency IANS, tremors were felt in many parts of Himachal Pradesh as well.
The tremors were felt across the state including Shimla, Solan, Dharamsala, Kangra, Palampur, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, according to IANS.
According to news agency IANS, tremors were felt in many parts of Himachal Pradesh as well.
The tremors were felt across the state including Shimla, Solan, Dharamsala, Kangra, Palampur, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, according to IANS.
Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana, says news agency IANS
Tremors from the earthquake have been felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana as well. According to news agency IANS, people in Chandigarh also felt the tremors, which lasted a few seconds. The tremors were felt around 12:45 pm.
Tremors from the earthquake have been felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana as well. According to news agency IANS, people in Chandigarh also felt the tremors, which lasted a few seconds. The tremors were felt around 12:45 pm.
Earthquake tremors have been felt in Jammu And Kashmir as well, with reports of people rushing out of buildings and offices in Srinagar, according to news agency IANS.
According to news agency ANI, at least one person has died in Lasbela, Balochistan and many have been injured from the 6.1 magnitude earthquake.
Earthquake tremors in Pakistan
According to news agency PTI, tremors have been felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan.
According to news agency PTI, tremors have been felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan.
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has hit Afghanistan. The origin of the earthquake is said to be close to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, 35 kms south of Jarm.
The earthquake was felt in northeast of Kabul in the Hindukush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the US Geological Survey said.
According to news agency AFP quoting US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 0707 GMT near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometres (119 miles)
The earthquake was felt in northeast of Kabul in the Hindukush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the US Geological Survey said.
According to news agency AFP quoting US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 0707 GMT near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometres (119 miles)
No more content
Comments