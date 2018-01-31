Earthquake In Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, Kashmir

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has hit Afghanistan. The origin of the earthquake is said to be close to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, 35 kms south of Jarm.



The earthquake was felt in northeast of Kabul in the Hindukush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the US Geological Survey said.



