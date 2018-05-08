Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Moving Car After Her 3-Year-Old Was Thrown Out The woman alleged that the accused called her on pretext of giving job and gave her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives before raping her.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 26-year-old mother was later dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway. Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): in a moving car allegedly by two men after they threw her three-year-old child from the vehicle on Monday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway.



The child was immediately rushed to a hospital by the villagers and he is out of danger.



The 26-year-old mother was later dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, SP (city) Ombir Singh said.



A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, Mr Singh said.



According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused RK Mehata on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after they gave her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives.



She lodged the complaint after she regained her consciousness, Mr Singh said.



According to statistics by Delhi Police, more than five women were raped every day in the national capital in the first three and a half months this year. The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.



Recently, rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao sparked nationwide outrage over crimes against women. Under pressure, the central government brought an ordinance, making rapes of children punishable with death.



A woman was gangraped in a moving car allegedly by two men after they threw her three-year-old child from the vehicle on Monday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway.The child was immediately rushed to a hospital by the villagers and he is out of danger.The 26-year-old mother was later dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, SP (city) Ombir Singh said.A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, Mr Singh said.According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused RK Mehata on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after they gave her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives.She lodged the complaint after she regained her consciousness, Mr Singh said. According to statistics by Delhi Police, more than five women were raped every day in the national capital in the first three and a half months this year. The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.Recently, rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao sparked nationwide outrage over crimes against women. Under pressure, the central government brought an ordinance, making rapes of children punishable with death. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter