Man Killed, Wife Injured In 'Locked' South Delhi Flat; Cops Hunt Culprits

The murder was reported from Chhatarpur Extension area in south Delhi. (Representational)

A 37-year-old man, found dead in his south Delhi apartment on Saturday, was murdered, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The police have filed a case of murder against unidentified accused saying they were investigating further, and efforts were on to identify the culprits, the police said.

The man's 36-year-old wife, who was reportedly found lying unconscious near him, is undoing treatment at Delhi's top government hospital - the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The police had found the victim, Chirag Sharma, on the floor with stab wounds and his wife Renuka Sharma on a bed inside their apartment in Chhatarpur Extension area on Saturday.

Blood was smeared on the floor and walls of the house, they added.

The alleged murder came to light after the police got a call from Mr Sharma's landlord saying the couple was not opening the door.

They also acted on the basis of a social media post by a woman who claimed her husband had been murdered. The police was alerted about the post by a caller who reported the matter to the police control room.

The police had to break open the door, which was curiously "locked".

They are yet to record Mrs Sharma's statement.

"The couple worked for an insurance company in different capacities. They did not have a child. Our initial inquiry into the case suggests there were differences between the husband and wife," a police statement read.

Chirag Sharma was a native of Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. He and Renuka Sharma, a native of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, had been living in the apartment since 2013.

(With input from PTI)