Delhi Covid Vaccination Centres To Stay Open 24 Hours Amid Spike In Cases

Coronavirus vaccination centres in Delhi will be operational 24 hours starting tomorrow, the state health ministry declared today in order to speed up inoculations as the country sees a sharp spike in infections.

One-third of vaccination centres will be open in the capital from 9pm to 9am, the state health department said in an order. Earlier, vaccines were administered only from 9am to 9pm.

"In order to accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination, it has been deided that the timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centres should be further increased," the order read.

"1/3rd of the vaccination sites in all the Delhi government hospitals will also function from 9.00 pm to 9.00 am," it read.

Over 4,000 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday as India continues to see a surge in Covid cases for the past weeks. The country reported a record rise in infections today, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than a lakh new cases in a day.