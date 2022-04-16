Delhi Covid Positivity Up 26% Since Yesterday; 461 New Cases, 2 Deaths

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Delhi again

Delhi today reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, up 26 per cent since yesterday. Positivity rate is the number of cases detected per 100 tests.

The national capital also reported 461 new cases today, up 26 per cent since yesterday. Two people have died from Covid in the last 24 hours, government data shows.

Rising cases have led to concerns over schoolchildren. Experts have also called for vaccination of children below 12 who have comorbidities.

A private school in Delhi has asked parents to not send their children to school on Monday after a student tested positive, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said Covid may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said schools have been told to follow the government's standard operating procedure if they detect any case.