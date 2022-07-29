Delhi's Highest 1-Day Covid Rise In Over A Month, Positivity Rate At 7.36%

There are 173 containment zones in the city at present.

Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid cases on Friday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the third consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the seventh day in a row.

Delhi had recorded 1,128 Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,53,175, while the death count rose to 26,308. A total of 16,924 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid.

Delhi currently has 3,844 active cases, up from 3,526 the previous day. As many as 2,355 Covid patients are in home isolation.

The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

The national capital on June 15 had recorded 1,375 Covid cases, while the positivity rate was 7.01 per cent. On June 14, it had logged 1,118 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities. The day before, it had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.

The city on Monday had logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to the Delhi health department data.

It had recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on June 29. Delhi had reported 1,422 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive.

Of the 9,409 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 257 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 173 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

