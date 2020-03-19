Delhi Cops Won't Test Drunken Drivers Unless Visibly Drunk Amid Pandemic

Between March 15 and 18, only eleven challans were issued for drunken driving (Representational)

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving tests unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly.

They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly and endangering their own or others' life.

According to data on drunken driving shared by the Delhi Police, on March 14, only six challans were issued as against 89 on February 14.

From March 15-18, a total of eleven challans were issued as against 176 between February 15-18.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 173 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.