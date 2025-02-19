Delhi Cops Detained At UP Police Station, Had Gone To Probe Fraud Case

In a twisted turn of events, a team of Delhi police - who went to Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur to arrest two constables - were detained by the UP police. The incident took place on Tuesday when five police personnel from Delhi were conducting raids in connection with a Rs 1.5 crore fraud case.

According to officials, the Delhi police team reached Lalitpur to arrest three people, including two cops from Lalitpur - without any written order and official permission from the UP police.

The team, dressed in casual clothes and armed with weapons, arrived in a private vehicle and entered the Lalitpur police station without any prior information, the UP police said. They arrested the two police personnel - Vishwajeet and Sachin Awasthi - from their government residence, and the third accused, Bikki Raja, from his house in Lalitpur.

When the Lalitpur police were informed about the arrests, they stopped the Delhi team mid-way. After a heated exchange between the two, the Lalitpur police detained the team of Delhi cops, including Police Inspector Darshan Singh. They were questioned for the entire day and were only freed after they apologised, officials said.

"The team of Delhi police had come here to arrest one of our constables in a fraud case. But they did not follow any protocol and arrived here without informing us," a top official of the UP police said.

"We found that the person (Ankit Jain) who tipped the Delhi police...his sister had started a company in which one of the accused's (Sachin) brother Vishwajeet is a partner. They were fighting over money issues. We are conducting further investigation," he said.