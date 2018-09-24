Delhi Cop Accused Of Raping Woman, Molesting Her Daughter Absconding

The accused was posted as assistant commissioner of police (Representational)

A Delhi Police official, who was booked on the charge of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter, has failed to join the probe despite multiple summons sent to him by the crime branch, a police officer said today.

The police officer, who requested anonymity, told IANS that the accused, 58-year-old Ramesh Dahiya, was absconding.

"We have sent various summons to him to record his statement but he failed to appear before the investigation officer. He wasn't found at his residence either," he said, adding: "We will issue a look-out notice if he does not join the investigation in a few days."

The accused was posted as assistant commissioner of police (security) when the case was reported and was later suspended due to the same.

The 38-year-old complainant claimed that Dahiya raped her several times after her husband died but she did not complain to police out of fear. She also alleged that her 16-year-old daughter was sexually harassed by him.

The ACP was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered last week after the woman claimed that the crime occurred last year in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area.

At the time of the crime, he was posted as station house officer of Sadar Bazar Police Station.

The woman said she got acquainted with the accused through her husband, who worked as a bank collection agent in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar.

She said that Dahiya became friends with her on the pretext that he would help her with a criminal case against her husband.