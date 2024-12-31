Delhi Constable Killed Over Rebuking Public Drinking, 2 Arrested

The 30-year-old constable was killed allegedly after he rebuked two people for drinking on the road in outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the 400-page chargesheet, Sandeep Malik was performing his night duty in civil clothes on September 29 when he spotted Dharmender (39) and Rajnish (25) drinking in a car in the Nangloi area.

An official, citing the chargesheet, said that when Sandeep Malik rebuked the accused, an argument broke out between them. They rammed their vehicle into Sandeep Malik's bike, dragging it for 10 meters.

Following this, Sandeep suffered critical head injuries and was rushed to a hospital by the other policemen. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, around 2.15 am.

A 400-page chargesheet was filed at Tis Hazari court on December 27.

The police in its chargesheet have made two people - Dharmender and Rajnish the main accused while two others - Jitender alias Jeetu and Manoj Shareman -- were named for harbouring Dharmender.

Both Dharmender and Rajnish were arrested.

A senior officer said that the police have made a watertight chargesheet to ensure justice for the constable and his family.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions, 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 103 (murder), 249 (harbouring offender) and 3(5)(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nangloi police station.

The investigations revealed that the accused were known to Sandeep Malik as he was a resident of the same locality at Veena Enclave in Nagloi. A native of Haryana's Rohtak, Sandeep Malik lived with two other police constables in a rented accommodation, police said. Dharmender had borrowed the car from his friend Amit, whose statement has also been added to the chargesheet.

