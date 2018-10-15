Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken Will Launch Lok Sampark Abhiyan Today

Ajay Maken will launch his campaign from the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency. (File)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Ajay Maken will launch the 'Lok Sampark Abhiyan' (public outreach campaign) today from the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The programme will be launched at 4 pm at Sant Ravidas Chowk, Pyarelal Road near Karol Bagh MCD Zonal office of the constituency, DPCC chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee.

During the programme, the party workers will carry out a door-to-door campaign to apprise people of the "failures and unfulfilled promises" of the Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi, she said.

Two booklets - pertaining to "false promises made by the Modi government and corruption in Kejriwal government" - will be distributed among three lakh Congress workers in Delhi to "expose" both the dispensations, Ms Mukherjee added. The booklets were released by the Congress on Sunday.

The workers will also collect donations from every block for the party fund, Ms Mukherjee said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs to youths per year but in the four and a half years, the government could generate only about 5 lakh jobs. Similarly, the Kejriwal government, which had promised 15 lakh employment in five years, could provide only 388 jobs in three and a half years," she said.

"The Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi remain in the limelight through headline management and advertisements at the cost of thousands of crores of rupees to the exchequer," Ms Mukherjee added.