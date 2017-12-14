Delhi Comic Con Season 7 Is Here To Keep Your Weekend Busy

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Comic Con:

Endorsed as 'India's ultimate pop-culture celebration', Delhi Comic Con is back with its seventh season, much to the anticipation of gamers, comic and pop-culture buffs. The three-day festival will begin on December 15, Friday, and will continue till December 17, Sunday. It will be held at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla from 11 am to 8 pm. Delhi Comic Con started with 25 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors in 2011 and has grown to over 1,000 visitors and nearly 2 lakh visitors in Season 6 last year, claims the official website of the event.

With cosplay contest as one of the major attractions of Delhi Comic Con, the festival will have a range of activities including the best of comics, experiential zones, international guests, meet-and-greet sessions, gaming tournaments and fan meet-ups.



One lucky winner for The Cosplay Contest will go to Chicago!



In the Cosplay Contest, five cosplayers, dressed as their favorite fictional characters, will be chosen each day across categories including comic book, graphic novel, animated series/movie, manga/anime, sci-fi/fantasy, and gaming."One lucky winner out of the chosen five will get a chance to win Rs 50,000 cash prize each day. The winners will get a chance to represent India at the Crown World Championship of Cosplay in Chicago," the organisers were quoted as saying to news agency PTI.Special sessions will be held by Abhijeet Kini, illustrator for 'Tinkle', Aniruddho Chakraborty of 'Chariot Comics', Sailesh Gopalan of 'Brown Paperbag Comics', Akshay Dhar of 'Meta Desi Comics', among others.The international guest line-up includes Dan Parent, the artist of 'Archie Comics'; Ryan North, creator of webcomics series 'Dinosaur Comics' and Sonny Liew, multiple Eisner award winning artist.Among the entertainers will be stand-up comedians Abish Mathew, sahil Shah, Azeem Banatwalla, Naveen Richard and popular Vlogger Prajakta Koli.Apart from this, Comic Con lovers would also get to be at Stars Wars: Last Jedi Zone, 360 Dome VR Zone, Transformers Zone, among others. There will also be a Geeky Shopping experience where one can buy comics, apparels, posters, gaming merchandise, gadgets, and much more.



How you can get there



The single-day pass of the event is for Rs 499 and a clubbed tickets for all three days is also available at discounted prices. What more? OLA Cabs is offering 75 per cent discount for travel rides to the Delhi Comic Con destination at NSIC Exhibition Ground.



