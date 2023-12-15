Delhi Colder Than Shimla Today, Minimum Temperature Drops To 4.9 Degrees

At several monitoring stations across Delhi, the air quality was 'Very Unhealthy'.

The national capital's minimum temperature dropped below five degrees this morning, making it the coldest day of this season. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) New Delhi-Safdarjung monitoring station reported a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Today, Delhi is colder than Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, as the minimum temperature for Shimla city was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Delhi's maximum temperature yesterday settled at 24.1 degrees and the forecasts predict it is expected to stay around 24 degrees. In Shimla, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 15 degrees today.

Yesterday, Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees and was the lowest in this year's winter season. The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for a couple of days. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday at 6.8 degrees Celsius and on Monday at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

At several monitoring stations across Delhi, the air quality was recorded in the 'Very Unhealthy' category this morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) over 250. In the national capital's Anand Vihar, the AQI was 475, making the air quality 'hazardous'. Yesterday, the overall AQI at 9 am stood at 358 ('very poor').

Several regions in north and northeast India experienced fog this morning, affecting visibility. The IMD said very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab. Isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura witnessed shallow to moderate fog at 5:30 this morning.