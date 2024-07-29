Political Slugfest After Drainage, Flouted Norms Leads To 3 Deaths In Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked the Delhi government after the incident calling it "murder" due to inadequate drainage arrangements within the national capital. Party leaders and workers will today protest outside AAP office in Delhi demanding implementation of safety measures and strict action against those found guilty.

The Congress, too plans to raise the issue in the Parliament today. Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss "Accountability for Delhi's infrastructure tragedies and tragic losses".

The Delhi Police yesterday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre - Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar - and booked them for culpable homicide. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court.

A horrifying incident unfolded at a coaching centre in Delhi after heavy rain on Saturday, when water gushed into its basement - being used as a library in violation of rules. Several students were trapped and three died in the waterlogged basement.

Three students - Shreya Yadav (25), Tania Soni (25), and Navin Delvin (28) - were indeed left behind and their bodies were recovered after a seven-hour long rescue operation.

The absence of a drainage system and safety measures, and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms, led to the tragedy, officials say.

The coaching centre had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as a library, show certifications issued by Delhi civic body MCD.

The storm drains in the area were obstructed by encroachers and heavily silted, leading to a flood-like situation.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media in which some students are seen trying to save themselves from drowning after rain water flooded the basement of the coaching institute.