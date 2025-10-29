Cloud Seeding Over Delhi On Hold, IIT Kanpur Flags "Insufficient Moisture"

Cloud seeding trials over Delhi have been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds. The team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, which is overseeing the cloud seeding to tackle Delhi's air pollution, carried out two rounds of cloud seeding trials yesterday, but no rain followed.

"The cloud-seeding activity planned for today (29 October 2025) has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds. The process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions," a statement from IIT Kanpur said.

"While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights. Monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in particulate matter and moisture levels. The data shows a measurable reduction of 6 to 10 per cent in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, indicating that even under limited moisture conditions, cloud seeding can contribute to improved air quality," the statement added.

"These observations strengthen our planning for future operations and allow us to better identify conditions where this intervention can deliver maximum benefit. Such learnings form the foundation for more effective deployments ahead. IIT Kanpur remains committed to advancing this research with scientific discipline and a clear focus on improving environmental outcomes for the National Capital Region," the premier institute said.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said seven more trials of cloud seeding are planned. "Two trials were carried out yesterday, but due to low moisture, rain did not take place," he said.