An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi (Representational)

An IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back after a bird hit on Sunday.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit," said IndiGo in a press statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo stated.

