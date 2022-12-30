Delhi Air Quality Likely To Worsen, Curbs On Construction, Industrial Work

The Centre's air quality panel today implemented curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) as the air quality will likely worsen.

The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas worsened to the 'Severe' category today.

In a meeting held today, the committee assessed the situation in the national capital as well as forecasts by the meteorological department and the air quality index of Delhi.

All actions under stage 3 of GRAP will be implemented with immediate effect, the curbs include; a ban on construction and demolition activity in the entire Delhi-NCR region except for essential projects.

A ban on industrial operations which are not running on fuels as in the standard list of approved fuels for the region.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants that are not operating on fuels that are not approved in Delhi and its adjoining areas, have to close operations. Stone crushers, mining, and associated activities will be banned as well.

The state governments may impose restrictions on old petrol and diesel vehicles.