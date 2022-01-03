BJP MLA's Suspension From Delhi Assembly Revoked

New Delhi:
The Delhi Assembly on Monday revoked the suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan who was suspended from the House last month.
Mr Mahajan's suspension was revoked following a voice vote in favour of a motion, requesting the revocation, moved by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri.
He requested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to terminate the suspension.
The Delhi Assembly had suspended Mr Mahajan from its one-day special session in December last year for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.