BJP MLA's Suspension From Delhi Assembly Revoked

Delhi Assembly revoked the suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan. (File)_

The Delhi Assembly on Monday revoked the suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan who was suspended from the House last month.

Mr Mahajan's suspension was revoked following a voice vote in favour of a motion, requesting the revocation, moved by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri.

He requested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to terminate the suspension.

The Delhi Assembly had suspended Mr Mahajan from its one-day special session in December last year for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.