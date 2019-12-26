BJP Steps Up Delhi Election Preparations, Forms Committee, 35 Panels

The BJP has stepped up preparations for Delhi assembly elections.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh will be the convener of the party's poll management committee for assembly elections in Delhi next year. The committee will be presided by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyay, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and state general secretary Rajeev Babbar will be co-conveners of the committee.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan will be the convener of the manifesto committee.

Apart from the poll management committee, the party has also formed 35 panels for various election-related tasks.

According to the list of committees, the party manifesto will be drafted by the Harsh Vardhan committee having nine co-conveners including Vijender Gupta, Rambeer Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Raj Kumar Chauhan.

The media committee for elections will be jointly headed by Ashok Goel and Virendra Sachdeva. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Mahesh Verma and Vivek Sharma will be co-heads of the committee.

Neelkant Bakshi will head the media relations committee and Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi will be its co-head.

Veteran Delhi BJP leader Subhash Arya will be convener of the advertisement campaign committee having five co-conveners including Bhupendra Chaubey, Naveen Kumar and Harihar Raghuvanshi.

Booth-level work committee will have former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra as its incharge. It will be headed by Dharmveer and include six co-heads.

A two member committee including Delhi BJP spokespersons Ashwini Upadhyay and Harish Khurana will compile a list of relevant issues in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies, which will be raised by the party leaders during campaigning.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel will be convener of the creative programmes committee. It will comprise Tajinder Bagga (video), Pratyush Kanth (electronic media), Atif Rashid (audio), Rajkumar Bhatia (print media), Sunil Yadav (hoarding design) among others.

Social media and hi-tech campaigning will be handled by a eight member team. Delhi BJP MPs Hansraj Hans and Gautam Gambhir will head the special outreach committee.