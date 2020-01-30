'Conspiracy To Defer Delhi Elections': AAP Blames BJP For Jamia Firing

The BJP has carried out such a nefarious act fearing loss in Delhi polls, Sanjay Singh said (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has blamed the BJP for the shooting at a protest near Jamia Millia Islamic university, saying the incident was part of a conspiracy to defer next month's Delhi Assembly elections.

"On the anniversary of Gandhi Ji's death, the BJP has carried out such a nefarious act, fearing loss in Delhi polls, the BJP and Amit Shah have hatched a conspiracy to defer the election, that's why police's hands were tied and they remained silent spectators," AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi.

"Now it has been proven that since Amit Shah has taken over as the Home Minister, Delhi's law and order situation is getting worse," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted. "What is happening in Delhi? Delhi's law and order is getting worse. Please take charge of Delhi's law and order".

A young man today fired at a students' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the university, injuring a student. Wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, the man walked backwards on a heavily-guarded road, waving a gun, shouting, "Yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)".

He stood meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march. He also shouted "Delhi Police zindabad (Long live Delhi Police)".

The shooter was later detained and is being questioned by the police.

A student, Shadaab Farukh, who was apparently trying to calm him down, was shot in the hand by the shooter.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in-charge of Delhi's law and order, said, the centre won't tolerate such an incident.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed him to take stringent action against the culprits. The centre will not tolerate any such incident. The matter has been taken seriously, and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted in Hindi.