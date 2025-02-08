"Delhi People Voted For Change, They Were Fed Up": Priyanka Gandhi

With the BJP poised to form government in Delhi after more than 26 years, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that people of the national capital "voted for change" as they were "fed up with the way things were"

Priyanka, also the MP from Wayanad, told reporters here that it was obvious during the party's meetings ahead of the Delhi polls that people wanted change.

"They were fed up with the way things were and they wanted change. I suppose they voted for change. My congratulations to all those who have won." "For the rest of us, it just means we have to work harder, stay there, be on the ground and be responsive to the people's issues," she said.

Priyanka is on a three-day visit to Kerala.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the saffron party was ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 21.

The BJP and AAP have won two seats each, according to the ECI website.

The Congress, on the other hand, is poised to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)