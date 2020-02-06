Delhi Assembly Election Campaigning Live Updates: AAP, BJP Leaders To Give Final Push On Last Day Of Campaign Today

Delhi Election: BJP top leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Manoj Tiwari will be holding roadshows, addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has held a number of roadshows across the city.

With only two days left for the Delhi assembly election, all three major parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- will be giving the final push to the campaign today before the deadline of 6 pm.

BJP top leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Manoj Tiwari will be holding roadshows, addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi. Amit Shah will begin the day with a roadshow in Dilshad Garden in North East Delhi. He also has two roadshows in other part of the city -- one in Hari Nagar and the other in Madipur.  

'The Great Khali' will also be seen on the road today.

The AAP and the BJP have been hitting out at each other over issues ranging from citizenship law, appeasement politics and unemployment. On Wednesday, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invited Mr Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of the national capital wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has banned BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning in Delhi for 24 hours for calling Mr Kejriwal a "terrorist". Last week, he was banned from campaigning for 96 hours for making hate speeches.

Here are the UPDATES on last day of campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections:

Feb 06, 2020 11:44 (IST)
19000 Home Guards, 42000 Police Personnel Deployed For Delhi Polls

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Delhi Assembly polls with the deployment of 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), reported news agency ANI.

Also, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at polling booths.

"We have been putting 190 companies of CAPF who are regularly patrolling to ensure peace and tranquility," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Intelligence), Delhi Police while talking to ANI.

The seven main divisions of CAPF are Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Apart from it, there would be additional staff from PCR traffic and communication in addition to the staff deployed to man the polling booths.

Feb 06, 2020 11:42 (IST)
