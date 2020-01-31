Poll Body Issues Notice To BJP MP For Calling Arvind Kejriwal A ''Terrorist''

Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.