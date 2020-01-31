Poll Body Issues Notice To BJP MP For Calling Arvind Kejriwal A ''Terrorist''

The notice came on a day Parvesh Verma was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

Poll Body Issues Notice To BJP MP For Calling Arvind Kejriwal A ''Terrorist''

Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

Comments
Delhi ElectionsDelhi Elections 2020Parvesh Verma

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News