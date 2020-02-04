Bahujan Samaj Party Candidate In Delhi Assembly Election Joins AAP

Nathuram Kashyap (in cap), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Karawal Nagar, has joined AAP.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Nathuram Kashyap, on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital.

Mr Kashyap was welcomed in AAP by party's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Speaking to media about his switch to AAP, Mr Kashyap said: "It was my wish to join AAP and now I will campaign and seek votes for the party."

The BSP is contesting the Delhi elections without forging an alliance with any party.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The counting will take place on February 11.