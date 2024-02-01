Delhi Allocated Rs 1,168 Crore In Interim Budget, Same As 2023-24

There were no grants in lieu of share in central taxes and duties for Delhi.

The Union Territory of Delhi was allocated Rs 1,168 crore in the 2024-25 interim budget on Thursday, the same as in 2023-24, with the AAP government accusing the Centre of giving it "step-motherly" treatment.

The transfer to Delhi from the Union home ministry included Rs 1,168 crore under the revenue head and Rs 0.01 crore under the capital head.

In the 2022-23 budget, Delhi was allocated Rs 960 crore. It was increased to Rs 1,168.01 crore in 2023-24 and remains the same for 2024-25.

There were no grants in lieu of share in central taxes and duties for Delhi. It was Rs 325 crore in the 2022-23 budget.

The grants in return of Delhi's share in the pool of central taxes and duties was clubbed in the "central assistance to Union Territories" in the budget estimates of 2023-24 and has remained so this year, the budget document said.

The allocation under central assistance to Delhi in the budget 2024-25 estimates was Rs 951 crore like the previous budget for 2023-24. It is provided for financing the schemes of the Delhi government.

Delhi Finance Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that this budget has once again proved that the BJP-led central government is actually a government of hollow promises and "step-motherly" treatment has been meted out to Delhi. "Delhi has a share of Rs 15,000 crore in central taxes but it has only been allocated Rs 1,100 crore by the Centre. Like every time, we have been given step-motherly treatment. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not been given a single penny," she said while talking to PTI-Video.

"The government has provided central assistance of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore to urban local bodies but no allocations has been made for the MCD. They do not have money for the Delhi government or the MCD," Atishi said.

On Sitharaman's announcement that the government has decided to enhance the target for creating 'Lakhpati Didis' from two crore to three crore, the AAP leader said that at a time, when "women are worried about atta, dal and buying LPG cylinders, this is a huge joke that women will be made 'lakhpatis'". "Where are jobs and business opportunities for women?" she asked.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme is aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Targeting the central government, Atishi said, "I want to tell the Centre and the BJP to stop 'jumlebaazi'. The entire country has seen how in the last 10 years, you have done nothing to curb price rise, unemployment and bring about the country's economic growth." "This budget has once again proved that the Modi government is actually a 'jumlewali' government (a government of hollow promises). There is no relief in cost of LPG cylinder and no relief in income tax slabs. There is nothing for creation of jobs. There is no relief on GST on food items like atta, pulses," she said.

Atishi welcomed the hike in the defence budget to Rs 6.21 lakh crore for 2024-25 from last year's Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

She said the defence forces should get the best of facilities but stressed that the allocated funds should reach them.

"We had seen how one jawan raised questions over the quality of food served to them. The food quality did not improve but the jawan lost his job. We hope that the bravehearts who guard our borders get those funds in reality," she added.

In the interim budget for Delhi, Rs 2 crore was also allocated as enhanced compensation to the victims of the 1984 riots.

Grants towards contribution to the UT Disaster Response Fund allocation was Rs 15 crore and an additional central assistance of Rs 200 for externally aided projects (Chandrawal water treatment plant) was also there like the previous year budget.

