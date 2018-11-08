Delhi Air Pollution Updates: Thick Smog Grapples Delhi Since Diwali

A thick haze engulfed the city as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The overall AQI was recorded at 302 at 11 pm, which fell in the very poor category

People burst crackers on Diwali outside the two hour time period stipulated by the top court

New Delhi: 

As Delhi continues to grapple with rising air pollution, the air quality slipped to "very poor" category on Diwali night on Wednesday.

A thick haze engulfed the city as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 302 at 11 pm, which fell in the very poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.

The situation was similar, if not worse, in the neighbouring areas of Delhi such as Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, where crackers were burst as usual, raising question marks on the efficacy of the administration in enforcing the top court's ban.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the thick smog in Delhi post Diwali:


Nov 08, 2018
09:23 (IST)
The SAFAR forecast "bad" air quality Thursday even though partially toxic crackers were burst as compared to 2017. It also said the pollution levels would peak between 11 am and 3 am Wednesday and Thursday.


Nov 08, 2018
09:22 (IST)
Each year, smoke from festival firecrackers significantly adds to pollution levels in Delhi and its satellite cities, resulting a haze that can linger for days as wind speeds drop in the cooler weather.

Nov 08, 2018
08:49 (IST)
Nov 08, 2018
08:19 (IST)
The Supreme Court order to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals were not followed properly. Several areas showed a spike in the air pollution. 

Areas like Anand Vihar, ITO and Jahangirpuri recorded very high pollution levels. 

Violations of the Supreme Court order were reported from Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens Delhi, IP extension, Dwarka, Noida Sector 78 among other places.
Nov 08, 2018
08:17 (IST)
The air quality started deteriorating rapidly from 7 pm. The AQI was 281 at 7 pm. It rose to 291 at 8 pm and further deteriorated to 294 at 9 pm and 296 at 10 pm, according to the CPCB.


