Strict Anti-Pollution Measures In Delhi To Continue For At Least 3 More Days

GRAP-IV, or the fourth stage of anti-pollution measures in effect for Delhi and the National Capital Region, will remain in force for the next 72 hours, the Supreme Court said Friday, with the AQI in the city and surrounding areas at 371, or still in the 'very poor' category, this morning.

The court also underlined its intention to retain control of dropping down a level, or even two, in the GRAP, or Graded Response Action Plan, hierarchy; Justice Abhay S Oka said, "What we are suggesting is this... (next) Monday we will examine compliance (of its orders by the Delhi government)... and then we will consider whether to bring it down from GRAP-IV to GRAP-II."

Further, today the court also proposed the government post police at the 113 checkpoints on the city's borders to monitor entry of trucks into the national capital region.

Under GRAP-IV trucks and commercial vehicles carrying non-essential goods and services are banned from entering the capital, but questions have been raised about the enforcement of this ban.

The court said, "Tell us how you (the Delhi government) are stopping entry of trucks? We want a team of experts to monitor entry of trucks into the NCR and then we will take a call."

It dismissed as "arbitrary" the Delhi government's plea it had, in fact, done just that, observing, "This is meaningless if you're not providing the list of the entry points. It cannot be verified."

Other GRAP-IV measures are a ban on operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV, and older, diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and shifting of schools to an online mode. Office timings for government staff have been staggered, while private firms have been encouraged to work from home.

All Delhi residents have been advised to wear anti-pollution masks when leaving home.

On Monday the court said GRAP-IV would remain in place even if Delhi's AQI were to fall below 450, the threshold to enforce fourth stage recommendations. The court had earlier criticised the Delhi government for failing to react quickly enough as air quality in the city deteriorated.

"Why did we wait for the AQI to cross 300? How could you take such a risk?" the bench of Justice Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih thundered. This was days after the Delhi government invoked GRAP-III recommendations hours after saying he would not, at this stage.

The Supreme Court - which hears cases and laments about Delhi's air quality every year - has been just as critical this year, particularly after the post-Diwali deterioration that is, again, an annual and predictable worsening of AQI after many in the city flout the ban on firecrackers.

In an earlier hearing the court bemoaned the bursting of firecrackers and came down heavily on the government and police, saying "no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution".

The judges then held the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the cops responsible for lax implementation of that ban on firecrackers, calling their attempts to explain "eyewash".

Over the past weeks Delhi has woken up daily to frightening blankets of toxic smog (smoke + fog), prompting repeated warnings from health experts about increased respiratory illnesses.

The AAP's struggles to control pollution levels has translated into ammunition for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has attacked the ruling party ahead of February's election.

"The situation in Delhi is getting worse. People in Delhi are suffering because of the kind of governance in the city... dust control will have to be done and stubble burning in Punjab will have to stop. The situation of pollution is because of the Delhi government's poor work and the people are facing the consequences," the party's Delhi unit boss, Virendra Sachdeva, said.

For the AAP, Chief Minister Atishi hit back this week, accusing the central government (controlled by the BJP) of failing to act and practicing "politics on pollution".

She blamed farm fires in neighbouring states (except Punjab, where too the AAP is in power) and lack of action by the BJP-led centre left the "people unable to breathe". "Other cities in northern India are also polluted... Only Punjab has reduced stubble burning. Why doesn't centre act against others?"

